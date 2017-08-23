Police: One person seriously injured in Camas shooting

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Camas Wednesday night.

Camas Police Department said at 5:03 p.m. officers along with Washougal Police and Clark County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Southeast 3rd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim in front of the home. The victim was taken to Peace Health Southeast Hospital with serious injuries.

Camas PD said the man is currently in serious but stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and detectives are on scene, according to Camas PD.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.