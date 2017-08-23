Police: 17-year-old arrested after shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a shooting in northeast Portland Wednesday night.

North Precinct and Gang Enforcement Team officers responded to the 13000 block of Northeast Prescott Street just before 6:50 p.m.

Witnesses told police there was a group fighting in the street when one gunshot was heard. Police said the group fled the area before officers arrived.

Officers located evidence of gunfire, including one house that was hit by gunfire, according to Sgt. Chris Burley.

Police said while officers were investigating they received information that a person involved in the shooting ran to a nearby house.

The officers watched the home while they continued to investigate. After a short time, officers saw a juvenile run from the yard.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Police said a firearm was located nearby and seized as evidence.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Donald E. Long Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, and an Oregon Youth Authority probation violation.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Portland police.

