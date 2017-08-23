Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries report - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Portland Wednesday night.

North Precinct and Gang Enforcement Team officers responded to the 13000 block of Northeast Prescott Street just before 6:50 p.m.

Witnesses told police there was a group fighting in the street when one gunshot was heard.

Police said the group fled the area before officers arrived.

Officers located evidence of gunfire, including one house that was hit by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Portland police.

