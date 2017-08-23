Hillsboro firefighter suffers minor dog bite while responding to house fire

Firefighters responded to a small house fire in Hillsboro Wednesday night.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said neighbors noticed smoke coming from the second floor of a house in the 400 block of Southwest Walnut Street just after 6:30 p.m. They alerted the residents in the house and called 911.

Firefighters from Station 1 arrived on scene to find an upstairs bedroom on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and cleared the smoke from the house.

Both residents, a grandfather and his grandson, made it out of the house. They were examined by medical personnel. The 8-year-old grandson was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said two dogs and one cat were safely evacuated from the home. One firefighter suffered a minor dog bite while evacuating the dogs.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

