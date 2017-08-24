From top shelf to bookshelf, Timbers goalie finding success as writer

Timbers goalie Jeff Attinella is finding success on the pitch as well as in a new role – children’s book author.More >
While the teams they cheer for may have to take to the pitch to fight it out, a national magazine said the fans of the two teams in the Pacific Northwest have tied for being the best in the MLS.More >
Diego Valeri scored a spectacular 30-yard goal in the 33rd minute to lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.More >
Major League Soccer announced that Sunday’s match against the LA Galaxy at Providence Park has been moved to 11 a.m.More >
The Portland Thorns will take on the Houston Dash at Providence Park earlier than originally scheduled Saturday due to the excessive heat.More >
Bill Tuiloma, 22, will be added to the Timers’ roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.More >
A Portland Timber's player was out showing support for a smaller version of soccer that has created some of the greatest soccer players ever Friday.More >
Joao Plata scored twice and Kyle Beckerman added a goal before receiving a red card in Real Salt Lake's 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.More >
Diego Valeri is among 24 MLS players picked to compete against La Liga giants Real Madrid at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 2.More >
Back from his trip to Africa with the NBA and UNICEF, Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum was giving back to the community Tuesday afternoon.More >
The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and Hillsboro Hops played what is believed to the be the first professional sporting event to be delayed by an eclipse.More >
It was breakfast, a ball game and a blackout in Keizer Monday morning when America’s pastime met the Great American Eclipse at Volcanoes Stadium.More >
As police in Barcelona are investigating a van driving into a crowd as a possible terrorist attack, officials at Oregon State University have confirmed that members of the basketball team traveling there are safe.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their schedule for the 2017-2018 regular season.More >
Jesuit H.S. alum Jason Talley is back home in the Rose City after transferring to Portland State from Eastern Washington.More >
They broke ground in April of 2016 and by April of 2018, the new Viking Pavilion and total renovation of the Peter W. Stott Center will be complete at Portland State.More >
She’s a rising sprint car racer from Eagle Creek. The former two-time National Quarter Midget champion was third in points a season ago among 50 men, and the first-ever female Rookie of the Year in 2015 for the Northwest Wingless Sprint Car Series.More >
