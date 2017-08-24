Born and raised in California’s Silicon Valley Tracy Hinson has had a love of science right from the start.

While attending school in Sunnyvale, California, she watched the 1998 tornado touch down just a few miles away. The rare anti-cyclonic supercell sparked her curiosity and passion for weather.

Tracy holds two degrees, a Bachelor’s of Science in Journalism from San Jose State University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Operational Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

She has worked at multiple news outlets in weather, news and production. Serving California’s Central Coast, she provided everything from surf to farm forecasts for KSBW. The mountainous terrain and marine environment of the Central Coast made for some tricky forecasts.

At KNTV, Tracy worked alongside experienced meteorologists while doubling in production. She gained an appreciation for news at KGO-TV working the assignment desk gathering news and information.

In 2015 she moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to report and forecast for WXMI. Mitten state weather is a dream for any meteorologist. From snow storms to tornadoes, Michigan has it all. Tracy also reported throughout West Michigan, even interviewing Garth Brooks and Olivia Newton John.

When not at work, Tracy will be out on the farm with her horse, a gray American Quarter Horse named Star, who is her trail, parade and rodeo buddy. In 2012, she won the title of Miss California Rodeo Salinas and traveled the West Coast representing California’s largest rodeo.

Before that, she toured the Wine Country as Miss Wine Country Rodeo 2011, part of the 75th Sonoma County Fair. In 2010 and 2011 Tracy had the privilege of riding in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade as the marshal of the Giddy Up Gals Equestrian Drill Team.

Star isn't the only pet in Tracy’s herd. She also has Herbie, a Black-tailed Prairie Dog. All Black-tailed Prairie Dogs in captivity are rescues from the BLM. While perfectly legal pets in Michigan, prairie dogs are illegal in Oregon, so Herbie is permitted through the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife with a Prohibited Species Permit and was brought to Oregon with an Invasive Species Permit through the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Tracy is also a proud alumna of San Jose State University’s Symphonic Band. She continues to play the French horn, flute and piano.

A PADI certified scuba diver since sixth grade, she jumps at the opportunity to get in the water and has dove California’s Monterey Bay, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tracy is on Facebook at Facebook.com/TValWx, on Twitter at @TValWx and on Instagram at @TValWx.