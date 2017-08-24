Protesters greet House Speaker Paul Ryan, Rep. Walden during Oregon event

The Speaker of the House Paul Ryan wrapped up a quick trip to Oregon Wednesday but not before being greeted by protesters at an event in Milwaukie.

About 150 people gathered on Southeast 17th, near Waverly Country Club in Milwaukie to protest Ryan and Rep. Greg Walden.

"I see people coming out from all kinds of places to support different aspects of what we think is wrong," protester Chris Lowe said.

The main point they wanted to get across was their dissatisfaction over health care reform.

"I'm upset about this administration, I'm upset about healthcare reform or their supposed reform that actually doesn't really amount to much for most of us," protester Katrina Dimick said.

"I'm really disturbed by Paul Ryan's policy which Greg Walden helped to write, particularly it is a tax on Medicaid a program that helps needy people," Lowe said.

Earlier in the day Ryan and Walden made an appearance at Intel in Hillsboro where they talked tax reform. Ryan told reporters that too many people give their money to the government then politicians decide which good deeds will give them a tax break.

"By getting rid of a lot of these loop holes we can actually lower the rates and let people keep more of their money and decided what to do with it. That is the key secret to any kind of tax reform plan," Ryan said.

Ryan was also asked about health care reform and the lessons learned from last months failed repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"Unify between the House, Senate and the White House first," Ryan said. "Nail down understandings, get on the same page and go forward together that is the big lesson."

Ryan will continue his trip in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday with a trip to Seattle to visit Boeing where he will again talk about tax reform.

