Bold theft at Salem pawn shop caught on camera

A bold theft was caught on camera at a Salem pawn shop Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video from Capital Pawn, located at 3335 Commercial Street Southeast, shows the suspect was in and out of the store in less than 30 seconds.

Employees say the man was staking out the place, waiting for the precise moment to strike.

Th owner of the store, Beth Anundi, says the man walked in while employees were rearranging the shop. An employee left the counter for a moment and that is when the suspect strikes.

In the surveillance video, the suspect can be seen picking up a Dell laptop on sale for $200. Employees say the suspect then ran to a waiting white Cadillac.

Anundi says the laptop is password protected, the suspect didn't grab the charger, and all personal information from the previous owner was already wiped.

Still, employees say the theft is a slap in the face, leaving them feeling helpless and angry.

"We feel frustrated a little bit of anger even though we may not have had our ducks in a row because we were rearranging, but nobody as the right to come in and steal from anybody. We don't condone that and we are super frustrated by it,” said Anundi.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Salem police.

