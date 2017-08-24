Valeri sets records, leads Timbers to 2-1 win over Rapids

The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
A man lay dead for three days after crashing his motorcycle in Vancouver early last Tuesday morning.More >
State economists said Wednesday that more than $460 million will be returned to taxpayers.More >
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >
A New Mexico man’s booking photo shows what happened when he allegedly tried to carjack a group of football players.More >
A murder suspect admitted to police that she killed her friend in a southwest Portland apartment, moved his body into a bathtub, and put the victim’s wallet in the sink, according to court documents.More >
The investigation began in August 2015 after Oregon State Police troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality about an auto dealer using a device to pass cars that would otherwise fail DEQ testing.More >
A woman, 24-year-old Treaunna Sierra V. Roberts, told deputies her 4-year-old son named Anthony was missing and had disappeared on a MAX Orange Line train.More >
It can be frustrating to send a text and not get a reply, especially for parents trying to reach their kids.More >
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a woman Tuesday night after she made up a story about a lost child.More >
Diego Valeri broke Portland's career goals record and set another team mark by scoring in his fifth straight game, leading the Timbers to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.More >
Timbers goalie Jeff Attinella is finding success on the pitch as well as in a new role – children’s book author.More >
While the teams they cheer for may have to take to the pitch to fight it out, a national magazine said the fans of the two teams in the Pacific Northwest have tied for being the best in the MLS.More >
Diego Valeri scored a spectacular 30-yard goal in the 33rd minute to lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.More >
Major League Soccer announced that Sunday’s match against the LA Galaxy at Providence Park has been moved to 11 a.m.More >
The Portland Thorns will take on the Houston Dash at Providence Park earlier than originally scheduled Saturday due to the excessive heat.More >
Bill Tuiloma, 22, will be added to the Timers’ roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.More >
A Portland Timber's player was out showing support for a smaller version of soccer that has created some of the greatest soccer players ever Friday.More >
Joao Plata scored twice and Kyle Beckerman added a goal before receiving a red card in Real Salt Lake's 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.More >
