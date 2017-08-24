Police investigating shooting in Gresham, man hospitalized

A man was taken to a local hospital early Thursday morning after Gresham police officers found him suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

At 12:25 a.m., officers on routine patrol were contacted at the 19100 block of East Burnside Road by a shooting victim.

Police said the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but he was hospitalized for treatment.

Gresham detectives were called to the scene to investigate. The suspect is at large.

Police did not release any more details on the shooting or a description of the suspect. The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.

