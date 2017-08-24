Affidavit: Polk Co. man allegedly raped teenage girl multiple times

A 23-year-old Polk County man is accused of raping a teenage girl in her home, according to a court document.

A probable cause affidavit states Harol Arnett was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for alleged sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

The victim reported to the Independence Police Department Tuesday that she had unwanted sexual contact with Arnett in July, the document states. Arnett was arrested the following day.

Arnett had been living in an unattached garage at the same residence as the victim and her mother since June 20.

The victim told police that Arnett leaned in to hug her last month while they were in the home’s living room alone together and took hold of her behind, an action which the girl said was unwanted and that she tried to push Arnett away, the document states.

The victim told police about four days after the incident, Arnett asked her to help him with a dresser in the garage. After she entered, the girl said Arnett took off her clothes and laid her down on his bed. The victim said Arnett then had sexual intercourse with her and had his hand on her throat, which she said kept her from breathing.

The court document states the victim said she did not want to engage in sex with Arnett but she felt unable to stop him.

The victim told police Arnett woke her up in her bedroom and had sex with her a week later. She said other incidents of intercourse followed those two times.

Police responded to the Polk County residence Wednesday and found Arnett in the garage. He was arrested and police said he first denied physical contact with the victim but then admitted to two sexual encounters with her in the garage and the living room incident she described.

Arnett faces charges of first-degree attempted sodomy, strangulation, third-degree sex abuse and two counts of first-degree rape.

