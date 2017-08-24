Deputies: Restaurant burglarized in Hazel Dell

A Jack in the Box was broken into in Hazel Dell early Thursday morning and deputies are searching for a suspect.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at approximately 5:45 a.m to the restaurant, located at 7815 Northeast 6th Avenue, on a reported burglary.

Employees told deputies that when they were opening the restaurant, they noticed a window had been smashed and thought they saw someone leaving.

Deputies and a police K-9 unit searched for the suspect but didn't find anyone. During the search attempt, deputies learned the burglary had occurred significantly earlier.

Deputies did not release any suspect information, and said they were working with Jack in the Box management on details.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 911.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.