On the Go with Joe at Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Joe V. was jazzed to preview the 20th annual Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival.

The festival, which is this weekend in Esther Short Park, will feature dozens of wines and 15 musical acts.

There will also be plenty of food and art on site.

Anyone interested in learning more about the festival can visit VancouverWineJazz.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.