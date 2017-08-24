Sisters found safe at central Oregon festival where they were reported missing

Two sisters visiting Oregon from Lake Tahoe for a total solar eclipse festival have been found safe, a Crook County official said.

Authorities asked for the public’s help in finding 18-year-old Melissa Lea and her 7-year-old sister Wednesday after they hadn’t checked in with their parents since Sunday.

The two sisters were attending the 35,000-person Symbiosis festival in the Ochoco National Forest near Prineville.

Vicky Ryan, the public information officer for Crook County Health and Human Services, confirmed Thursday morning that the pair were found safe at the festival.

Ryan said the older sister didn’t have cell service and therefore couldn’t call her parents to say they were staying longer than planned.

Deputies worked with event staff to pass around pictures of the sisters and they were located Thursday morning.

The sisters were supposed to check in with their parents on Monday but didn’t. They are now on their way back to Lake Tahoe.

