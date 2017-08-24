Crews respond to back-to-back Portland house fires, no injuries - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews respond to back-to-back Portland house fires, no injuries

NE Portland house fire, KPTV image NE Portland house fire, KPTV image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two homes on Portland’s east side caught fire Thursday morning, and were reported within minutes of each other.

First, Portland Fire & Rescue received a call about a fire at 5120 Northeast 24th Avenue at 7:26 a.m. Then at 7:31 a.m., a fire was reported at 7902 Southeast 92nd Avenue.

When crews arrived at the northeast Portland home, the fire was fully involved. The home owner told firefighters everyone was able to get out and there were no reported injuries.

The fire was recalled less than 20 minutes after it was called in.

The southeast Portland fire called in second was fully involved at the home’s detached garage, which was vacant at the time. Firefighters extinguished that fire within five minutes of arriving.

PF&R did not release information on the cause of either fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

