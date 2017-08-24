Crews recover body of climber from 'very unstable' area in Oregon City

A climber rappelling down the rock faces above Highway 99E in Oregon City died in a fall, according to firefighters.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the area of Ogden Drive on Thursday morning.

Firefighters said a man went to the area to look for a friend who had gone out Wednesday night to climb but never returned home.

The man found his friend's car and then spotted his body.

Firefighters said it appears the climber was rappelling down the rock face when large rocks came loose and fell on him.

Crews conducted a recovery operation to reach the man's body. Firefighters described the area as "very unstable."

By noon, the man's body had been recovered.

The Oregon City Police Department will conduct a death investigation.

