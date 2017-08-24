Oregon has 100,000 winning Powerball tickets with $913,000 in prizes

More than 100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Oregon for Wednesday’s drawing.

The Oregon Lottery reported six tickets that won $50,000 were sold in the state. One of those players added the Power Play multiplier, which turned out to be a four, bringing that total prize to $200,000.

In all, $913,000 in prizes were won on tickets sold in Oregon.

A Massachusetts woman won the $758.7 million record-setting jackpot. Mavis Wanczyk chose a lump sum payment of $480 million, which comes to $336 million after taxes.

Oregon Powerball sales totaled nearly $5.4 million since the previous drawing on Aug. 19. On Wednesday alone, sales topped $3 million in Oregon.

