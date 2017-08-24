Sheriff: Oregon eclipse festival security guards arrested for illegally detaining attendees

Three security guards at an Oregon eclipse festival were arrested for illegally detaining attendees who they claimed were “cooking drugs” in their RV, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.More >
A group of engineering students from Portland State University are back on campus after launching high altitude weather balloons for the eclipse.More >
The total solar eclipse is in the books, and people from around Oregon and the world have said it was an amazing experience. Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen has the highlights in his latest weather blog.More >
Despite numerous warnings, some people just couldn’t resist looking directly at the sun during Monday’s eclipse.More >
Eclipse watchers were still streaming out of Oregon Tuesday morning as Portland International Airport remained busy with folks catching flights out of town.More >
Thousands of people packed the state to be the first to view the eclipse from the path of totality. Even those outside the direct path of the eclipse were overcome by what they witnessed.More >
FOX 12’s Stephanie Kralevich paired with the professionals at Pacific Northwest Skydiving in Mulino to jump from an airplane 14,000 feet in the air as the eclipse occurred in Oregon.More >
All at once, the town of Lincoln City took pause to look toward the sky. The temperature dropped, birds flew across the sky and crowds could be heard cheering from all around.More >
It was breakfast, a ball game and a blackout in Keizer Monday morning when America’s pastime met the Great American Eclipse at Volcanoes Stadium.More >
The thousands of visitors that flocked to Oregon to experience the total solar eclipse are now hitting the highways as they begin their trips home.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Bail was set at $2 million for two western Montana residents who are charged in the stabbing deaths of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula home.More >
Two sisters visiting Oregon from Lake Tahoe for a total solar eclipse festival have been found safe, a Crook County official said.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A 23-year-old Polk County man is accused of raping a teenage girl in her home, according to a court document.More >
An 11-year-old girl who was badly burned when another child poured boiling water on her during a sleepover is in good spirits after the horrific incident.More >
A Pennsylvania couple said while they aren't very religious, they spotted a spiritual image in their baby's sonogram that's giving them a sense of relief.More >
