Sheriff: Oregon eclipse festival security guards arrested for illegally detaining attendees

Three security guards at an Oregon eclipse festival were arrested for illegally detaining attendees who they claimed were “cooking drugs” in their RV, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of two people being detained by security guards at the Symbiosis Gathering at Big Summit Prairie at 5:51 a.m. Tuesday.

The security guards work for an Oregon company that was contracted for the event near Prineville that was attended by tens of thousands of people this week.

Investigators said the man and woman who were detained were not manufacturing drugs and the security guards did not have the legal authority to enter their RV and detain them.

The man who was detained was injured by the security guards, according to deputies, and taken to the event’s medical tent. The woman was taken to the event’s headquarters.

On Thursday, deputies reported that the three security guards were arrested.

Jared Leoney, 22, of Bothel, Washington, Ryan Schroeder, 37, of Arlington, Washington and Thomas King, 44, of North Bend, were arrested on charges of first-degree criminal trespass. Leoney and King were also arrested on fourth-degree assault charges.

The case is now being forwarded to the Crook County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of second-degree kidnapping charges.

Deputies said King was carrying a concealed handgun at the time of the incident, but he did not display the weapon. King has a valid concealed carry permit out of Coos County, according to investigators, however firearms were not permitted on site during the festival.

