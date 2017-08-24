Ducks debut new #StompOutCancer football uniforms to support Doe - KPTV - FOX 12

Ducks debut new #StompOutCancer football uniforms to support Doernbecher

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is September, and the University of Oregon’s football program showed support for fighting the disease with sports Thursday.

Representatives from a new partnership between the Ducks, Nike and OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital revealed a uniform designed with a good cause in mind at the hospital.

The special jersey, socks, cleats and more make up the #StompOutCancer on-field look.

“Due to major advances in clinical and scientific research, more children than ever before will survive their cancer diagnoses. However, cancer still remains the leading cause of death from disease among children in the United States,” said the Ducks on the mission behind the uniforms.

Young cancer survivors who received treatment at Doernbecher – Joe, Ethan and Sophia – helped design different items of the uniform collection.

Joe, who was a part of the creative team on the cleats, said he wanted to incorporate the Portland Aerial Tram and trees that lead to the hospital.

The Ducks said all proceeds from sideline and fan gear will benefit pediatric cancer research and treatment at the hospital.

The team will wear the uniforms when it takes on Nebraska at home on Saturday, Sept. 9.

