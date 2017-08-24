Vancouver Marathon canceled due to lack of pre-registered runners

The Vancouver Marathon scheduled for next month was canceled due to a lack of runners pre-registering for the race.

Three days of events surrounding the marathon were set to begin Sept. 15.

Organizers posted on the marathon’s website that the event was canceled and would be reevaluated for 2018.

Organizers said the race typically has 3,000 participants each year, but that number is down 65 percent so far this year.

Brian Davis, Vancouver Marathon race director, acknowledged last year’s miscalculation of the course length – leaving it 1,200 feet short – as a likely factor.

Boston Marathon officials said last year that because of the error, runners could not use their Vancouver Marathon times to quality for Boston.

“Our 2016 course mistake (shortened distance) really hurt us and our credibility. This has jeopardized the future of the race and is reflected in the low pre-registration. We are not the only race/event having challenges and more and more come into the market and it cannibalizes on the rest, like us, and has led to our cancellation,” according to a statement from Davis.

The Portland Marathon has also dealt with ongoing issues this year, but organizers of that race said last week a new course has been approved and the event would go on as planned Oct. 8.

Vancouver Marathon organizers said much of the pre-registration fees have been used for marketing, deposits and operating costs, “which will cause refunds to be a challenge.”

Davis said the plan is to issue partial refunds and provide complimentary entries into equivalent events.

More information is at runvum.com.

