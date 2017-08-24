Oaks Amusement Park wants your help naming new roller coaster

Similar roller coast that will be coming to Oaks Amusement Park next year (Image: Oaks Amusement Park/Facebook)

Oaks Amusement Park is getting a new roller coast and park officials want your help naming it.

The ride is set to debut at Oaks Park in the spring of 2018. It features a 1,050-foot track, 72-foot vertical lift, 97-degree loop and a maximum speed of 45 mph.

Park officials have launched a contest to find a name for the new roller coaster.

Submissions can be made online and the winner will receive a $500 Oaks Park gift card.

Oaks Amusement Park posted photos of a similar ride at another park on Facebook, but said the theme, colors and design will be based around the winning name.

Entries will be accepted through Dec. 1. The winner will be notified between Jan. 1 and March 24, 2018.

Entries submitted by children under 18 years old must have parental consent.

