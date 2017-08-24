PSU creates online platform to tell stories of Portland neighborhoods through trees

LiDAR image showing technology used to map all the trees on CanopyStory.org. (Image: PSU)

Portland State University has created an online platform for people to tell stories about the city’s neighborhoods through trees.

CanopyStory.org was created by PSU researchers. It allows people to post stories about longstanding trees in their neighborhoods.

The goal is to connect the trees with historic events, family memories or even urban legends. Professors also believe the project could help preserve some of Portland’s oldest and biggest trees.

The website collects the stories and maps out the locations of the trees so others can go visit them.

Anyone can contribute stories to CanopyStory.org.

The website officially launched Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.