Man arrested for vandalism, assault during Portland riot sentenced to 2 months in jail

Photo from Portland Police Bureau of Samuel Kusaj during riot in November on left, most recent jail booking photo on right.

A man who pleaded no contest for his involvement in a riot in Portland following the election of President Donald Trump was sentenced to two months in jail.

Samuel Kusaj, 20, pleaded no contest to charges of first-degree criminal mischief, riot and fourth-degree assault earlier this month. He was sentenced last week.

Kusaj was arrested in January after police asked for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in violence and vandalism during the numerous protests in Portland following last November’s election.

Detectives said Kusaj was involved in vandalism at Broadway Toyota in northeast Portland, Bank of America in the Pearl District, Chase Bank in the Pearl District and an assault in downtown Portland.

Along with two months in jail, Kusaj was sentenced to three years supervised probation and ordered to have no contact with the victims.

