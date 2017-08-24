Woman's wallet stolen at Portland Children's Museum by woman pushing stroller

A thief stole a local mother’s wallet at the Portland Children’s Museum and then tore a hole in a fence to escape.

Police confirm it happened Wednesday while both the victim and suspect were at the museum with children.

The victim, who only wants to be known as “Vanessa”, said she was inside the museum with her three kids when she left her purse on a bench for a second and walked just a few feet away.

That’s when she said a woman with a stroller grabbed her wallet right out of the purse and ran into the bathroom. Vanessa alerted the staff, but somehow, she said the woman, her husband and their young daughter managed to slip out.



Museum employees said they have surveillance video of the woman and say she ripped down some boards on an outside fence, squeezed through it and then got on a MAX train.

Vanessa can’t believe another mother would stoop so low.



“She’s giving a bad example to her child,” said Vanessa. “That’s not the right thing to do. We’re moms and we need to support each other. We’re at the Children’s Museum having good times with kids. So to go in my purse and steal my wallet, it’s not right to do.”



Vanessa said the woman ended up throwing her wallet in a bathroom garbage can, but not before stealing $60 in cash.



