Neighbors stress dangers of road near Sherwood after hit-and-run involving teen bicyclist

A Sherwood area teen is pretty banged up after a hit-and-run crash that happened Monday. Washington County deputies are still looking for who ever hit him.

Deputies say the 17-year old was riding his bike down Southwest Brookman Road, just after 4:00 p.m. when he was hit by a pickup truck which then took off.

On Thursday neighbors told FOX 12 that stretch of road has become a growing problem.

The road is not very wide, and with more and more people moving to the area cars seem to be driving faster and faster.

One neighbor told stories of three different crashes in recent memory that were caused by speed. She says drivers blow through stop signs and there have been numerous close calls with cyclists and walkers.

Another neighbor says it is pretty scary to know something like this would happen in their rural neighborhood.

"Down that little curve, past this little sign that says there is a stop sign ahead, it was just right there," Caryn Stoddart said as she pointed in the direction of Monday's crash. "It literally could have been one of my kids coming home from a friends house."

The suspect vehicle in the crash is described as a 90's brown or tan pickup truck, possibly a Chevy or Ford. Deputies say it has a multicolored tailgate with a silver rear bumper.

Investigators are following up on several leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Deputies.

If you need to report a speeding driver or problem area in Washington County you can do so here.

