Security video shows suspect breaking into Ft. Vancouver shop three times

A man was caught on camera breaking into a convenience store catering to the military at Fort Vancouver three times in one night, and now store employees want help tracking him down.

The Vancouver Barracks isn't the kind of store someone would just stumble into. It's in the middle of the Fort Vancouver historic site, and the outside of the building isn't very well marked.

On August 17, a man was caught on camera throwing rocks through the two front glass doors. Workers said he ended up stealing liquor and cigarettes.

Then, about an hour and a half later, workers said the man came back with a friend, though this time both were covering their faces, and stole even more from the store.

The store staff said the man wasn't done yet, however. They said he came back inside for a third time just a few minutes later.

Store associate Lynn Jefferies told FOX 12 that employees are frustrated because the store caters to the military and its profits go to support military causes, and she said there are now concerns about safety among the workers.

"They got us for about $2,200 and change,” she said. “I think it's more our nerves and stuff that's rattled because we're kind of secluded down here."

Next at 5:30 @fox12oregon: more of this security video from a military convenience store burglary at #FortVancouver. pic.twitter.com/8HQ318XcQ5 — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) August 25, 2017

The store will now be beefing up security and upgrading the glass doors with some kind of fence so this type of break-in can't happen again.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the case or has any other relevant information is asked to call Vancouver police.

