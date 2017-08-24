Pendleton opens new flagship store in downtown Portland

One of the biggest brands in Oregon celebrated the opening of a new flagship store in downtown Portland Thursday.

The Pendleton store is located on Yamhill Street, right across the street from Director Park.

Pendleton's president said he is thrilled about their new spot, and that this store is about more than just fashion.

"We want to tell stories ourselves and about our products. And that's what we're trying to accomplish here at this store," said John Bishop, president of Pendleton.

To celebrate the opening, the store had snacks and drinks, live music and a photo booth.

