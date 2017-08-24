Portland City Council unanimously votes to get rid of '48-hour rule' for police

Portland police officers who use deadly force will now have to be interviewed immediately following the incident after the City Council unanimously to get rid of the 48-hour rule and adopted a new measure.

Before this decision, officers weren't interview until 48 hours after the incident, which the District Attorney said was for their mental health.

Mayor Ted Wheeler argued officers would be able to give a better account right after an incident happens.

Wheeler said the City Council also put into place a new public engagement body called the Portland Committee on Community Engaged Policing. They will review policies and make recommendations on police reform issues.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.