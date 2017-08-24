Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office shows off new unmanned aircraft system

The Clark County Sheriff's Office showed off their new law enforcement tool Thursday.

Deputies unveiled one of five unmanned aircraft systems during a demonstration.

The sheriff’s office said they can use them to help in search and rescue missions, find suspects, and even help in standoffs. They also have the option to put on a thermal imaging camera.

But the sheriff's office stressed they are not using these "eyes-in-the-sky" to spy.

"We are not using it just to surveil the county because we have too many people and too much time. They are going to be used very specific," said Deputy Jason Granneman.

Each unmanned aircraft system cost the sheriff's office just under $1,500.

