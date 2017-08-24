New bike, walking corridor completed in Portland

A new nine mile bike and walking corridor was just complete, and officials say it's one of the largest in the United States.

The 20s Bikeway runs from Northeast Lombard Street near the northern city limits to Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard near the southern city limits.

Most of the route goes through neighborhood greenways, which are streets with low volume traffic where pedestrians have priority.

The new bikeway hits 13 neighborhoods, 14 parks and intersects with 14 east-west bikeways.

"I think this is a great improvement. We've been trying to connect these neighborhood greenways throughout the city for a long time and we have a great east-west route system but we don't have a great north-south system, and this provides an incredibly great improvement," said one bicyclist.

There will be a guided tour of the 20s Bikeway on August 29.

