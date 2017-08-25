Vancouver business owner says two thieves stole rare, vintage model truck from store

Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
Two sisters visiting Oregon from Lake Tahoe for a total solar eclipse festival have been found safe, a Crook County official said.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Bail was set at $2 million for two western Montana residents who are charged in the stabbing deaths of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula home.More >
And the winner is....Mavis Wanczyk. Wanczyk, 53, is the winner of the largest single lottery jackpot ever in North America, the $758.7 million grand prize in Wednesday's Power Ball.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A 23-year-old Polk County man is accused of raping a teenage girl, according to a court document.More >
Three security guards at an Oregon eclipse festival were arrested for illegally detaining attendees who they claimed were “cooking drugs” in their RV, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.More >
