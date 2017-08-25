Vancouver business owner says two thieves stole rare, vintage model truck from store

A pair of thieves were caught on camera taking a rare, vintage model truck from a Vancouver store.

Chris Lutz, owner of Main Street Vintage Home, is irritated that two people would walk inside his Vancouver store and take something that doesn’t belong to them.

“It’s a shame to do it at all, but especially a small business,” said Lutz. “When I looked to see if it was sold and it wasn’t sold so then I knew it was stolen."

Lutz is talking about a $150 rare, vintage model truck.

Surveillance video shows a man coming inside the store a few weeks ago. About five minutes later, a woman enters.

“They just came in separately, didn’t act like they knew each other, wandered in separate parts of the store and then kind of would meet up in a spot and you could tell they were motioning or having a light conversation,” said Lutz.

In the video, the man is seen checking prices on model cars. He eventually picks up a truck, the most expensive of all the models.

The video shows him then wrap it in newspaper and walk off.

“I saw the gentlemen grab it and take it to another part of the store and wait for his accomplice to come pick it up,” said Lutz.

While the video of what the woman is doing isn’t clear, Lutz said that’s when she puts it in her large bag.

“We count on everything in here,” said Lutz. “It’s really difficult.”

Lutz said what happens next, is what’s most upsetting. Video shows the man walk up to the counter and have a nice conversation with Lutz himself.

“Just to make him seem friendly and trusting,” said Lutz.

He said meanwhile the woman leaves the store and the man follows shortly after.

“We’re small business and it’s just a terrible thing to happen, because people are doing this in here, it’s their livelihood, and it’s just a shame to do it,” said Lutz.

Lutz said the duo was in the store for about 30 minutes.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects is asked to call Vancouver police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.