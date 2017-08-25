Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in SE Portland

Firefighters were dispatched to a huge residential fire in southeast Portland early Friday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue arrived on scene to 5604 Southeast Cooper Street around 3 a.m.

Massive flames could be seen at the scene coming out of a roof of a house.

The 2-alarm fire then spread to a neighboring home.

4 people without homes after house fire spread to neighboring home at SE Cooper/56. No injuries. No cause on fire yet pic.twitter.com/NlMudDZWTP — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) August 25, 2017

No injuries were reported in the fire but five people were displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. Fire investigators arrived to the scene around 5 a.m.

