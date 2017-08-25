Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters were dispatched to a huge residential fire in southeast Portland early Friday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue arrived on scene to 5604 Southeast Cooper Street around 3 a.m.

Massive flames could be seen at the scene coming out of a roof of a house.

The 2-alarm fire then spread to a neighboring home.

No injuries were reported in the fire but five people were displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. Fire investigators arrived to the scene around 5 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.