Police: Suspected serial car thief arrested in NE Portland, due in court

A 32-year-old man accused of stealing several cars in was taken into custody in northeast Portland Thursday.

Police arrested Jordan M. Chambers Thursday morning after they received a report of a suspicious person in the 5400 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street.

Responding officers recognized Chambers, who was wanted in multiple cases of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, elude by vehicle, elude on foot as well as other charges.

Portland police detectives believed Chambers was responsible for fleeing from officers last month in a stolen vehicle. In his attempt to elude arrest, police said Chambers flipped the vehicle he was driving and was able to escape. A passenger in the car was left behind by Chambers and suffered minor injuries.

Chambers was also tied to an incident earlier this month when police said he stole a U-Haul trailer, and determined he stole another.

Police believe Chambers stole three more vehicles between Monday and Thursday, one of which was a City of Portland Water Bureau vehicle that was later recovered.

On Thursday, Chambers was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of reckless endangering, fail to perform the duties of a driver with injury, first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of attempt to elude by vehicle, and two counts of first-degree theft.

Chambers is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.