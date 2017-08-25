Hood to Coast kicks off for 36th year - KPTV - FOX 12

Hood to Coast kicks off for 36th year

Thousands of racers took off at the start line of the annual Hood to Coast relay race as it kicked off Friday morning.

Participants and spectators gathered at Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood, with the first wave of relay racers

Hood to Coast, “the mother of all relays,” has a 199-mile-long route, with the finish line in Seaside.

This year, 12,600 runners and 3,600 volunteers are involved in the relay race.

FOX 12 has a Hood to Coast team that includes Andy Carson and Molly Riehl.

For more information on this weekend’s race, visit HoodtoCoastRelay.com

