Shuttle bus bursts into flames after crash at former Tualatin grocery store

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

A shuttle bus burst into flames after crashing at a former grocery store in Tualatin.

Police and firefighters responded to the former Haggen Food & Pharmacy at 8515 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews arrived to find the shuttle bus stuck under the overhang near the entrance to the unoccupied building.

The bus engine caught fire after the crash and the fire was put out by firefighters.

The driver was not seriously injured, according to police, and there were no passengers on the shuttle bus.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

