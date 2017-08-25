FBI, deputies searching for man who robbed bank inside Salem Safeway

The FBI and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a bank robber.

The robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo branch inside the Safeway store on the 3300 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast in Salem.

At 5:06 p.m. Thursday, a man walked up to a teller, demanded cash and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-50s to mid-60s, 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing an orange construction vest with two vertical yellow reflective stripes, as well as a dark-colored hoodie, a brownish-black beanie cap and dark rectangular sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI in Salem at 503-362-6601, the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-540-8079.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.