FBI, deputies searching for man who robbed bank inside Salem Saf - KPTV - FOX 12

FBI, deputies searching for man who robbed bank inside Salem Safeway

Posted: Updated:
Salem bank robbery suspect (Image: FBI) Salem bank robbery suspect (Image: FBI)
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

The FBI and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a bank robber.

The robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo branch inside the Safeway store on the 3300 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast in Salem.

At 5:06 p.m. Thursday, a man walked up to a teller, demanded cash and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-50s to mid-60s, 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing an orange construction vest with two vertical yellow reflective stripes, as well as a dark-colored hoodie, a brownish-black beanie cap and dark rectangular sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the FBI in Salem at 503-362-6601, the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-540-8079.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.