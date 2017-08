Runners from across the world started racing in this year’s Hood to Coast relay Friday morning.

Joe V. was at Government Camp, the end of the relay’s first leg.

More than 12,000 racers are participating in Hood to Coast, including MORE’s Molly Riehl on the FOX 12 team.

For more on Hood to Coast, check out FOX 12’s coverage of the start line.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.