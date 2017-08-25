Police: Three people arrested after 14 pounds of meth found in c - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Three people arrested after 14 pounds of meth found in car on I-5 in Oregon

Posted: Updated:
Uriel Bernardino-Cano, Joseline Hernandez-Aguilar, Miriam Hernandez-Aguilar (jail booking photos) Uriel Bernardino-Cano, Joseline Hernandez-Aguilar, Miriam Hernandez-Aguilar (jail booking photos)
Image: OSP Image: OSP
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Three people were arrested after 14 pounds of methamphetamine was found in their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 5, according to police.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Honda car for a traffic violation at 7 p.m. Saturday near Milepost 95 in Douglas County.

During the stop, the trooper reported seeing evidence of criminal activity. The car was searched and police said 14 pounds of suspected meth was found in packages hidden inside the car.

The three people in the car were arrested. Uriel Bernardino-Cano, 27, Joseline Hernandez-Aguilar, 21, and Miriam Hernandez-Aguilar, 19, were booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of meth, according to police.

Troopers said Bernardino-Cano is from California and Miriam and Joseline Hernandez-Aguilar are from Mexico.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

RELATED:
Slideshow: Evidence photos from local law enforcement
Mug shots: People in the news for the wrong reasons

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.