Police: Three people arrested after 14 pounds of meth found in car on I-5 in Oregon

Three people were arrested after 14 pounds of methamphetamine was found in their car during a traffic stop on Interstate 5, according to police.

An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a northbound 2008 Honda car for a traffic violation at 7 p.m. Saturday near Milepost 95 in Douglas County.

During the stop, the trooper reported seeing evidence of criminal activity. The car was searched and police said 14 pounds of suspected meth was found in packages hidden inside the car.

The three people in the car were arrested. Uriel Bernardino-Cano, 27, Joseline Hernandez-Aguilar, 21, and Miriam Hernandez-Aguilar, 19, were booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of meth, according to police.

Troopers said Bernardino-Cano is from California and Miriam and Joseline Hernandez-Aguilar are from Mexico.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

