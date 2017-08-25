Broken pipe pours 100 gallons of sewage into stream in Marquam Nature Park

A broken pipe sent 100 gallons of sewage into a stream in the Marquam Nature Park.

Portland sewer maintenance crews responded to the park Friday morning. The sewage pooled in an unnamed and self-contained stream between the Shelter Loop and Sunnyside trails.

People are advised to adhere to warning signs in the area and remain on the trails.

This sewage release is not related to Portland’s combined sewer overflow control system.

The city reported that more than one-third of Portland’s 2,500 miles of sewer pipes are over 80 years old. Pipes that fail or become blocked with grease, tree roots and debris can cause sewage overflows.

