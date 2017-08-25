Broken pipe pours 100 gallons of sewage into stream in Marquam Nature Park

A family dinner in New Mexico was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest, one they don't think is of this world.More >
A family dinner in New Mexico was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest, one they don't think is of this world.More >
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >
An Illinois father is warning other parents about a predator he said tried to get his daughter to undress on a popular music sharing app.More >
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >
A 2-year-old Indiana boy died one week after getting his neck stuck in the window of a car, his family confirmed on Facebook.More >
A 2-year-old Indiana boy died one week after getting his neck stuck in the window of a car, his family confirmed on Facebook.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
A Battle Ground mother wants to see Washington State Patrol make serious policy changes after a deadly crash similar to one that claimed the life of her son.More >
A Battle Ground mother wants to see Washington State Patrol make serious policy changes after a deadly crash similar to one that claimed the life of her son.More >
Two sisters visiting Oregon from Lake Tahoe for a total solar eclipse festival have been found safe, a Crook County official said.More >
Two sisters visiting Oregon from Lake Tahoe for a total solar eclipse festival have been found safe, a Crook County official said.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >