Former Portland Mounted Patrol horse shines in retirement with f - KPTV - FOX 12

Former Portland Mounted Patrol horse shines in retirement with first show

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Save Portland's Mounted Patrol Facebook page Photo: Save Portland's Mounted Patrol Facebook page
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A horse who served in the Portland Police Bureau’s Mounted Patrol Unit has settled into retirement with new pastures.

In a Facebook post Friday, Murphy the horse’s original owners said his time on the Mounted Patrol was “an invaluable experience.” 

Now back home, Murphy partook in his first horse show of retirement and “he cleaned house!”

Portland police tweeted out a congratulatory message in response to the news, saying “Way to go Murphy!” 

The PPB’s Mounted Patrol Unit was formally decommissioned Aug. 16 after nearly four decades in service.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.