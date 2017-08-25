Deadly crash shuts down Hwy 20 in Lincoln County

A deadly crash shut down Highway 20 in Lincoln County on Friday afternoon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported at 1:50 p.m. that the Corvallis-Newport Highway was closed in both directions four miles west of Burnt Woods at Milepost 29.

There was no immediate word about how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but ODOT reported that someone had died.

A detour was in place for Highway 180 between Blodgett and Eddyville.

Oversized trucks were being stopped at Blodgett and Crystal Creek Loop.

Drivers were advised to expect an extended closure of Highway 20.

