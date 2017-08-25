Washougal mayor under state investigation after allegations of paying for sex

The mayor of Washougal is under investigation by the Washington State Police, suspected of paying a local woman for sex.

According to court records, a woman who lives in Washougal came forward to police in May claiming she had been having an inappropriate and possibly illegal relationship with Sean Guard, who has been mayor since 2010.

The records state that she accused Guard of paying her for sex, possibly with city funds.

Investigators dug into the pair’s phone and Facebook records as part of their inquiry. Records show that back in August of 2015 Guard wrote, “In need of a massage. Can I pay you for that?” And after a sexually explicit conversation, the woman responds with “You let me know when?”

The records showed that months went by with continued contact between the two and the woman asking Guard for help paying rent. In August 2016, Guard referred to his wife, writing, “Let me see what I can do. Craving human touch, but I don’t control our bank acct. She would notice a few hundred missing, even a hundred. You just don’t want to be in a position of doing (redacted) for the $$$.”

Records showed that Guard then wrote, “I don’t want you to think of yourself as a hooker (sic). So, call this a loan and you decide from there.”

Two days later, investigators said Guard and the woman had oral sex in his office and he paid her $300 later in the week.

Mayor Guard would not comment on-camera Friday, but he did release a statement to FOX 12.

“Last year I was asked by an individual in our community for a loan for rent to avoid she and her kids from being evicted from their home. Later, I also had an inappropriate contact with her…I want to make it clear, however, that this was not a case of paying for sex, no matter how it is being portrayed…While all of us can make mistakes, this was within my ability to stop and I failed to do so. That is fully on me.”

As for the residents of the small town of Washougal, this is not the news they expected about their mayor.

“I just think if they are true, it’s pretty strange for a small town,” Washougal resident Anthony Jefferies said.

“It's not forgive and forget, but I think somebody in public office has a responsibility to set an example,” resident David Butz added.

The investigative report said officials found no evidence that the money Guard gave the woman came from a city account. Prosecutors are still deciding whether to press charges in the case.

