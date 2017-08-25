Hood to Coast 2017 runners begin making their way through Portland

The Hood to Coast Relay is well underway with thousands of runners coming through downtown Portland Friday evening.

The relay teams started making their way from Timberline Lodge early Friday morning, heading west to the finish line in Seaside.

Some of the first runners came through Exchange 12, just under the east end of the Hawthorne Bridge, around 3:00 p.m., and they will keep pouring in over the next several hours.

The race kicked off early, with the Portland to Coast walking group leaving at 3 a.m. and full Hood to Coast runners leaving Timberline starting at 5 a.m.

The relay has been sold-out for the last 20 years, with only 19,000 people taking part this year. Organizers said there is always a long waiting list with many people wanting to be a part of this iconic relay.

One of the first people to come through this checkpoint Friday afternoon was Jeicy Caldas, who is originally from Brazil and just moved to Portland a year ago.

This is Caldas’ first time in the Hood to Coast, and she said she was really proud of her time finishing her first leg, saying it has always been her dream to be in the race.

"it's really up to my expectations. I always knew that it was very fun, that it was hard, and it's just the beginning, but I'm enjoying it very much,” she said. “I came for the fun, so we're having fun as a team."

Caldas said her next leg is 1:00 a.m., so her priorities Friday evening were finding carbs and getting some sleep in the van.

Look who I just "ran" into! Andy Carson getting ready for his 2nd @HTCRelay w the @fox12oregon team at exchange 12! pic.twitter.com/IL6B4Ue0CD — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) August 26, 2017

The third element of the race, the High School Challenge, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will feature kids as young as 14 running to the coast.

