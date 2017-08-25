Deputies respond to high-angle rope rescue near Corbett

There is a high angle rope rescue operation near Corbett Friday evening, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and rescue teams are responding to the 53000 block of East Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a girl falling off the paved trail and becoming stuck on the side of a hill.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl between 50 to 75 feet but is able to communicate with rescuers.

The sheriff’s office is also reporting that the girl’s injuries do not appear at this time to be life-threatening.

Crews from the Corbett Fire District and working with the sheriff’s office in the rescue effort.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.