Runners, volunteers in Hood to Coast focusing on safety

With Hood to Coast 2017 well under way, runners are taking every step to make sure they’re safe.

Before runners can make it to their final destinations, they have to cover a whole lot of ground in between. That’s where people like Bob Brown can found along the way. He chose not to run the past four years and volunteered instead.

“In most cases, the major thing is traffic,” he said.

This year Brown kept runners safe at a busy intersection along the Springwater Corridor, near 82nd Avenue.

“They’ve done what they’re supposed to do and stopped when we’ve asked them to,” he explained. “We’re very happy about that.”

Brown talked to each and every runner as they passed him, but he was doing more than just cheering them on.

“I try to get their focus so they’re looking at it and thinking, so they just don’t blindly run into traffic too,” he said.

Running during the day with traffic can be dangerous enough, but once the sun sets, teams participating in the relay become even less visible.

“I know my teammates are going to be carrying flashlights with them,” runner Mollie Marr told FOX 12.

At night, runners are covered in lights and anything else that makes drivers take notice.

“I’ve got this flashing safety vest on. I’ve got a flashing bracelet and then a head light as well,” runner Daren Zook said. “I’d rather be seen than not seen.”

For extra safety at night, motorcyclists will be on the road to provide extra security and protection as runners are on the road.

Whether in the middle of the night or middle of the day, Brown said while Hood to Coast is all about fun, it comes second to safety.

“We want everyone to finish the race and have a good time and not get hurt out here.”

