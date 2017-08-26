HazMat team, firefighters respond to DHS building in Estacada

Crews from the Clackamas County Fire District and the Estacada Rural Fire District responded to a potential hazardous materials situation Friday afternoon in Estacada.

According to the Clackamas County Fire District, their HazMat team arrived at the Oregon Department of Human Services building at the corner of Southwest Zobrist Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of respiratory irritation from seven to eight people.

When firefighters arrived, they evacuated the building and discovered an HVAC cleaning crew doing maintenance work on the system using a mild cleaning agent and water.

The crews determined what cleaning product was being used, and the maintenance workers said they had used the product for years without incident.

The workers in the building who had complained of respiratory irritation were evaluated, treated and released at the scene.

The HazMat team performed atmospheric monitoring but found no toxins in the air, and crews said there was no indication of a danger to the public.

After the building was ventilated by the Estacada fire Department, workers were allowed back inside around 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.