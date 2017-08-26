Driver killed in crash on I-5 in Marion Co.

A driver was killed in a crash on I-5 in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.

According to OSP, the crash happened near milepost 243 at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said a 1995 Ford Explorer was driving southbound on the interstate and for an unknown reason lost control and overturned in the median.

The driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was slowed down to one lane as crews investigated, according to Oregon State Police.

The name of the driver has not been released yet.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's office, Jefferson Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

