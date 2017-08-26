Philomath man killed in crash on Hwy 20

A Philomath man was killed in a three-car crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police.

Crews responded to the crash near milepost 29 just after 12:40 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound when for an unknown reason it crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2009 Toyota Prius.

Oregon State Police said the force of the impact caused the Prius to come to rest, partially, on the guardrail. The Durango was then hit by a westbound 1942 Dodge motorhome.

The Dodge Durango was occupied by the driver Robert B. Hardin, age 76, and his passenger, Kristi S. Hardin, age 74, both of Stamford, Connecticut.

The Toyota Prius driven was by Charles B. McConnell, age 70, from Philomath.

The Dodge motorhome was occupied by the driver, Devon Abbott, age 39, and two passengers, James Abbott, age 71, and Sheila Abbott, age 61, all of Silverton.

McConnell was pronounced deceased at the scene according to Oregon State Police.

Robert Hardin was air lifted to the hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, police said.

Everyone else was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

