Police: Pedestrian killed in crash near Newport

An Albany woman was hit and killed by a car after attempting to cross Highway 101 near Newport according to Oregon State Police.

Crews responded to the crash at around 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon near milepost 147.

Oregon State Police said 64-year-old Deborah Samples was trying to cross the highway with oncoming traffic in both directions, when she was hit by a 1999 Subaru Legacy that was driving southbound.

Samples was taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, then air lifted to Legacy Emanuel where she later died.

Police identified the driver of the Subaru as Joan Barry-Gertz, 73, of Waldport.

Barry-Gertz was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.