Deputies: Runner accused of stealing pickup at HTC exchange site

A Hood-to-Coast runner is in custody Saturday morning on multiple charges after Columbia County Deputies said he stole a car and ran over a runner.

Deputies said it all started at about 2 a.m. Saturday, when a man who race participants identified as 36-year-old David Blackmon of Bend, stole a pickup belonging to a portable restroom company that was servicing its portable units at Exchange 24 in the Birkenfeld area.

Witnesses said Blackmon proceeded to drive the stolen pickup through a nearby field where runners were resting.

Three runners were able to jump out of the way of the pickup. Deputies said Cynthia Gillespie of Canby was run over and dragged a short distance before the truck stopped, resting on her leg.

The original driver of the vehicle confronted Blackmon after chasing the vehicle down. Blackmon reportedly ran into the woods nearby, fleeing the scene according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

A Beaverton Police K9 found Blackmon in the woods nearby, detaining him according to deputies.

1500 runners, 10 acre field, no sweat! K9 Enzo assists OSP/CCSO, locating a suspect who stole a truck and ran over a hood2coast runner! AB pic.twitter.com/fWGVL6Mueb — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) August 26, 2017

Once Blackmon was identified by the truck's assigned driver, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Columbia County Jail on charges of Assault-Second Degree, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Driving while Revoked, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Gillespie was taken to OHSU, where she was treated and released with only minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.